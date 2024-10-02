Packers shouldn’t overreact to latest Christian Watson update after injury
By Lior Lampert
Per Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, the team "dodged a real bullet" regarding wide receiver Christian Watson's ankle injury in Week 4.
After suffering a high-ankle sprain, Watson got carted off the field in the first half of Green Bay's 31-29 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Thankfully, what appeared to be a devastating moment that could sideline the 2022 second-round pick seems to be a relatively minor issue.
LaFleur addressed the media on Wednesday, signaling to reporters that Watson will evade getting placed on injured reserve (IR). The comments align with the Packers sideline general's previous remarks that the wideout will miss "at least a week or so." Nonetheless, as refreshing as it is to hear the worst-case scenario has been avoided, Green Bay shouldn't rush the 25-year-old back.
Packers shouldn’t rush Christian Watson back after positive update
Right as the Packers welcome back franchise quarterback Jordan Love, they lose one of his biggest weapons in Watson. While it's unfortunate timing for Green Bay, they have the receiver depth to overcome the pass-catcher's absence.
Between budding second-year pro Jayden Reed and talented deep threat Romeo Doubs, Love has two options he's comfortable targeting. The former is effective at all three levels of the field and has even established himself as a factor in Green Bay's rushing attack. Meanwhile, the latter has demonstrated a palpable rapport with the Packers gunslinger during their time together.
Moreover, we saw what Dontayvion Wicks can do when given more chances. The 2023 fifth-rounder assumed a full-time role when Watson exited against the Vikings and capitalized on the opportunity. He caught five of his 13 targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Packers nearly overcome a 28-point deficit.
In addition to the youthful and skilled receiving corps, the Packers boast an ascending young tight end duo in Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave. Green Bay invested Day 2 selections in both of them in last year's draft and have proven they can contribute to the squad's aerial attack.
Hearing that Watson's recovery timetable isn't expected to be long enough to merit an IR stint is undoubtedly a positive development. However, that doesn't mean the Packers need to expedite his return to the field, especially considering they still have a solid supporting cast around Love.