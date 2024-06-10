Packers will have close eye on Josh Jacobs at minicamp for one key reason
By John Buhler
The Green Bay Packers need a balanced offensive attack if they want to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 15 years. While Green Bay seems to have the right quarterback under center in fifth-year pro Jordan Love, it remains to be seen what newcomer Josh Jacobs will do as the lead back for the team. The former Alabama star spent his whole career with the Las Vegas Raiders.
In Kevin Patra's latest for Around the NFL, he outlined one big question that needs to be answered during every NFL team's mandatory minicamps popping off this week. While he could have taken the easy way out and picked something pertaining to Love's impending contract extension, he has his concerns about Jacobs' hamstring. I am sure it is a minor injury, but he cannot come up limp this year.
Even though Green Bay does not have a No. 1 wide receiver in the traditional sense, there are plenty of quality receiving targets for Love to spread the ball around. However, the Packers offense is predicated entirely on being able to run the football with conviction. Jacobs had been a bell-cow back during his entire Raiders career, but the pressure is on in Matt LaFleur's run-heavy scheme.
If Jacobs is not given much run in Packers minicamp, let's keep close tabs on MarShawn Lloyd, then.
Josh Jacobs' hamstring is a big concern in Green Bay Packers minicamp
Admittedly, it is only mandatory minicamp. Obviously, everyone involved will want Jacobs to be ready to rock once Week 1 arrives. However, there is a chance that the Packers signed up for a declining player in Jacobs, rather than retain Aaron Jones. Of course, picking up a promising rookie in Lloyd could be the ideal change of pace the Packers may be in need of as they make their big push this fall.
Right now, I would have the Packers on a shortlist of about four almost playoff locks in the NFL. They are in a group with the Buffalo Bills, the Houston Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles. Unforunately, they are looking up at one playoff lock in-division in the Detroit Lions. They and the San Francisco 49ers are the two teams to beat in the much-improved NFC. Green Bay could make that three teams.
Not since Aaron Rodgers was winning NFL MVPs a few years ago has it been put up or shut up time for the Packers. It is not as much about Love as it is about LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst. Any remaining sliver of the Mike McCarthy/Ted Thompson Packers are no more. A disappointing season, a playoff run or not, will fall at the feet of this current Green Bay regime.
Jacobs' health could be what determines of the Packers will hoist their fifth Lombardi to date or not.