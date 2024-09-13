Packers vs. Colts: Odds, picks, stats and betting trends for Week 2
If Jordan Love was fit and firing then the Packers would be strong favorites against the Colts this weekend. Unfortunately for fans in Green Bay, that just isn't the case. Instead, they will need to put their trust in Malik Willis to pilot their offense to a victory against Indianapolis.
Expect head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff to do everything possible to prevent Willis from needing to win this matchup on his own. Josh Jacobs and the running backs are going to get plenty of touches on Sunday afternoon. Willis should also get some opportunities to make plays with his legs on the perimeter if things go according to plan for the Packers.
The Colts will like their quarterback's chances of making big plays against a Green Bay defense that looked vulnerable to the pass against the Eagles in Week 1. A few vertical shots by Anthony Richardson could easily turn this game in the favor of either team.
Packers vs. Colts: What you need to know
Jacobs is going to be the most important player on the field for the Packers. He showed nice burst in the opener against Philadelphia and they will need him to reprise that efficiency on Sunday. A few big plays from the high-priced free agent would also do wonders to make life easier on Willis and the team's aerial attack.
On the other side of the ball, the Packers need to get more pressure on Richardson than they did on Hurts a week ago. Rashan Gary and Preston Smith can't just be sack specialists. They will need to stand up on the edge against Indianapolis' ground game as well.
How to watch Packers vs. Colts live
- Date: Sunday, September 15th
- Time: 1:00 pm EDT
- Site: Lambeau Field
- City: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV/Streaming: FOX, YouTube TV, NFL+
Latest game odds for Packers vs. Colts in Week 2
FanDuel checks in with the Colts as three-point favorites over the Packers as of Friday morning.
- Moneyline: Packers +130, Colts -154
- Spread: Packers +3 (-120). Colts -3 (-102)
- Total: 40.5
Packers vs. Colts team stats and betting trends
The Love injury has predictably thrown the betting trends in favor of the Colts. It's easy to envision a scenario where the Packers would have been a solid favorite if Love was projected to be the starter. Instead, the Colts are now moderate favorites. A loss for Green Bay might send some fans into panic mode.
- Richardson's passing accuracy remains a real question mark heading into this game. He can make the elite throw, but he completed less than 50 percent of his pass attempts last week. Green Bay's secondary struggled against Philadelphia but might feast on Richardson's erratic throws this week if they can bring pressure at the right time.
- The Colts couldn't get their running backs going against the Texans. Jonathan Taylor carried it 16 times but only managed to grind out 48 rushing yards. Indianapolis will benefit greatly if he can increase his efficiency on Sunday.
- The Packers need to get their tight ends involved this week to make Willis feel comfortable early in the game. Luke Musgrave was held without a catch this week but should see more targets go his way in Week 2.
- Adonai Mitchell could be an X-factor in this game. He only had one catch last week but Richardson targeted him on five different occasions. Mitchell has the juice to turn those short throws into big gains against the Green Bay defense.
Player news and injuries
Love's injury is the headline grabber for the Packers but the Colts will be sweating out DeForest Buckner's status all the way up until kickoff. They will also be concerned with both Kwity Paye and Julian Blackmon who both missed practice on Thursday.
All eyes will be on Willis to see if he can handle the load in Love's absence. He has the physical tools to be successful but his lack of experience is a major concern for the Packers' coaching staff heading into this game. They will try to ease him into things with short throws and play-action passes in the first quarter. Their hope is that Willis can play to protect a lead by the time the second half rolls around.
The Colts could see their defensive game plan shift dramatically based on who is available. Buckner is the one interior pass rusher they have who can dominate the game. If he's healthy then the Packers will need to double-team him consistently to make sure he doesn't pressure Willis right up the middle.
If Paye misses out then Indianapolis will need to bring even more blitzes than usual. They'll dial up a number of exotic looks to confuse Willis, but the numbers game will shift if Paye isn't present to win his one-on-one battles on the perimeter.
Losing Blackmon might be the biggest single blow for the Colts. He's a leader in their secondary and he is the sort of dynamic chess piece that could really throw Willis for a loop. His absence would not represent a disaster, it would just require Indianapolis to play a more vanilla defense than they'd like to against such a young signal-caller.
The Packers will keep a close eye on the inactives when they come out on Sunday morning. A few key defenders missing the game for the Colts could make this game a legitimate toss-up come kickoff.