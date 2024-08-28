Packers could ditch hotshot rookie QB altogether in a move we wouldn't recommend
By Mark Powell
The Green Bay Packers weren't happy with their backup quarterback situation, so they went out and traded for a new QB2 in former Tennessee Titans draft pick Malik Willis. While Willis has his own question marks -- namely if he can succeed in a pro-style system -- Matt LaFleur evidently felt more confident in him than Sean Clifford or Michael Pratt, both of whom didn't make the final 53-man roster.
Following the Packers preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens, LaFleur said that everything was under consideration behind Love, and he wasn't lying.
"There were some really good moments and then there were some things we absolutely have to do better," LaFleur said. "And then we'll evaluate everything that's out there for us."
While Pratt outplayed Clifford at times, he's also a rookie out of Tulane, and was taken as a flyer. The Packers didn't see what they wanted out him in practice, and thus would prefer to run it back with Clifford on the practice squad, should he not be claimed on waivers.
Packers might make the wrong decision at quarterback
Clifford kept it classy when asked about (what was then) the QB2 battle between he and Pratt.
“It’s not my decision to have,” Clifford said. “I think the world of Mike (Pratt). I think that he’s a great player. I think that I’m also a great player, so it’s not my decision to have here. I think they should keep all of us.”
In this case, great is a stretch. Clifford hasn't shown much in his brief time as the backup quarterback, except that he's not capable enough to hold that roster spot. If LaFleur considers Willis, who is a project in his own right, as an upgrade, that cannot be a good sign for either Clifford or Pratt.
“There are a lot of tough decisions that are going to have to be made and some really good football players on this team,” Pratt said earlier this week. “They’re going to do what’s best for the team and whatever is going to have an impact with winning the most games this year.”
Pratt has more upside than Clifford, and looked like a legitimate gamer in college. Clifford, meanwhile, is exactly what we thought he'd be -- a QB3 emergency option at best. The Packers shouldn't overthink what ought to be an easy choice. If they want to keep one of these young passers on the practice squad, Pratt is their guy.