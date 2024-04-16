A Packers-Cowboys trade that gives strong veteran new start in Dallas
It would take a lot to pull this trade off, but here is how we get Kenny Clark to the Dallas Cowboys.
By John Buhler
At this point in the NFL offseason, both the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers stack up right next to each other in the NFC hierarchy. Yes, they would love to be in the same breath as the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers right now, but they have work to do. While Green Bay needs to get better out on the perimeter, Dallas may need some help as well, especially along the defensive line.
For as much as owner Jerry Jones loves to pay a premium for his good, but rarely great players, one area Dallas has not put a ton of financial capital into history has been along the defensive line. Yes, drafting Mazi Smith high was a great step in the right direction, but Dallas cannot afford to get pushed around in the playoffs again. So if you can't beat 'em, how about take their most compensated player?
Here is a trade proposal to get Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark onto the Cowboys this spring.
Clark's annual APY is right around $17.5 million. This is the final year of his contract with the Cowboys. Dallas may need assurances that he will re-up with them if he were to be traded over. One package to get him to Dallas would have to include the No. 56 overall pick this year, next year's first-round pick and next year's fourth-round pick. Dallas would be paying a slight premium of over $300K.
Let's discuss why this deal could be feasible for both parties, and why Clark might want to leave.
How Dallas Cowboys could trade for Green Bay Packers DT Kenny Clark
For Dallas, the Cowboys need to go for broke this year. Unless they get to or win the Super Bowl, it will probably be Mike McCarthy's last season as their head coach. Dak Prescott is in the final year of his deal. Despite being a top-eight quarterback in the league, do The Joneses want to pay upwards of $60 million to get one playoff win every three years or so with him as the face of their NFL franchise?
For Green Bay, the Packers could lose Clark for nothing in his NFL free agency next spring. Since their Super Bowl window just now opened with Jordan Love playing well in the final years of his rookie contract, they can afford to move on from a key piece in their defense for cheaper assets to help sustain their run. If it works, then great, but if not, general manager Brian Gutekunst will have to eat it.
Ultimately, the only way this trade happens is out of pure desperation from the Cowboys. Green Bay does not have to make this trade, but would certainly take the $17.8 million worth of assets the Cowboys would have to give up for a player of Clark's, even if he is playing on an expiring. It may be worth it to see Dallas try and get to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995, but this is a gamble.
Even if Dallas were to trade for Clark, how sure are we the Cowboys will be better than Green Bay?