Packers DC Joe Barry makes Steelers OC Matt Canada look like Andy Reid
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada suddenly looks like one of the bright young minds in football, all thanks to Packers DC Joe Barry.
By Mark Powell
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is on the hot seat. While Matt LaFleur opted to keep Barry around this offseason, the fanbase has rallied against him this year. By Week 10, it's clear that Barry is not getting the most out of this defensive unit, which features some talented players like Rashan Gary, Jaire Alexander and more.
While the Packers have dealt with their fair share of injury issues prior to facing the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Barry's system should be able to mask some of their concerns. Instead, their weaknesses have been highlighted by one of the worst offenses in the NFL early.
Canada himself is on the hot seat and could've been fired midseason were it not for Mike Tomlin's unwavering loyalty. The Steelers offense rarely scores over 20 points. Yet, on Sunday, Pittsburgh scored on their first two possessions, running behind Broderick Jones on the right side of the offensive line. Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris may finally be on the verge of a breakout game.
Is Steelers OC Matt Canada's success fully on Joe Barry?
Pittsburgh made some notable changes on the coaching staff, namely moving Canada down to the field. Canada was previously coaching from the press box, and in the two games since he's called plays from the field, the Steelers have scored touchdowns on their first possession. By no means is it a perfect system, but Canada being around this team rather than the eye in the sky has made a difference.
As for the players, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and their numerous weapons seem excited at the aspect of Canada communicating with them in person. Previously, Canada's advice was relayed through others, while only Pickett could hear him directly in his helmet. That gap in communication is a notable one.
Barry ought to be better, but Tomlin deserves some credit for making necessary changes.