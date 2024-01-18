Packers DT’s criticism of Brock Purdy couldn’t be further from the truth
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt called out San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, but his criticism couldn't be any further from the truth.
By Lior Lampert
This week, in an unexpected NFC Divisional Round clash, the Green Bay Packers will travel to Levi’s Stadium to face quarterback Brock Purdy and the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers.
Being counted out or doubted is nothing new to Purdy, the “Mr. Irrelevant” of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt’s recent criticism of the 49ers signal-caller couldn’t be further from the truth.
Packers Devonte Wyatt makes bold claim about Brock Purdy
Wyatt claims that Purdy, who has typically thrived when under duress this season, struggles when defensive linemen can get pressure on him. However, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the numbers show that the Packers defensive tackle’s recent comments are not only inaccurate, they're flat-out wrong.
“Purdy led the NFL this season in passer rating when pressured,” Schneidman mentioned in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Despite Purdy’s ability to excel when opposing defenses are in his face, the Packers defensive unit needs to wreak havoc this weekend the same way they did against the Dallas Cowboys in last week’s Super Wild Card Weekend victory. Green Bay sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott four times, forcing him to throw two interceptions in the process.
Currently listed as 9.5-point favorites per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are heavy underdogs in a hostile road environment against Purdy and the death star that is the 49ers offensive unit.
Whether or not Purdy uses Wyatt’s comments as fuel, the odds are stacked against the Packers. In the Packers win over the Cowboys, Wyatt recorded one tackle while logging 56 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.