Packers draft grades for every 2024 pick: Jordan Morgan helps Green Bay level up
While the Green Bay Packers may have been the focus of a poor imitation from the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they had their own draft class to focus on. After all, this is a team that made the postseason and even won a playoff game in Jordan Love's first season as the starting quarterback and with the youngest roster in the league.
Having said that, the Packers came into the 2024 draft with some clear needs. David Bakhtiari and Green Bay's parting of ways this offseason left some questions on the offensive line moving forward while the defense was in need of some reshaping both with the departure of De'Vondre Campbell and new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley coming into the fold.
But now the draft is done with Green Bay making 11 picks over the course of three days. How did they do with those picks? We're handing out Packers draft grades to determine just that.
Green Bay Packers draft grades for every 2024 pick
Packers draft grades 2024: Round 1
Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona (Round 1, No. 25) | Grade: B+
We should've seen the Jordan Morgan pick coming from Brian Gutekunst from a mile away. Under his watch in the front office, the Packers have routinely placed a high value on versatile offensive linemen, so the potential for the Arizona product to be a high-end tackle or guard makes him someone who would immediately be flagged by the Green Bay brass.
Morgan, admittedly, isn't my favorite prospect but the talent is undeniable. Furthermore, with the Packers already having guys like Zach Tom and Elgton Jenkins in the building with the versatility that both players bring to the table, you have to feel confident in Matt LaFleur and Co. to get the best five out there to protect Love come Week 1 of the 2024 season.
Packers draft grades 2024: Rounds 2-3
Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (Round 2, No. 45) | Grade: B
The loss of Campbell and the questionable first couple of seasons for Quay Walker in Green Bay necessitated using a Day 2 pick at linebacker, and Edgerrin Cooper was the best in the class by the estimation of several analysts.
Cooper's physical gifts and explosiveness are immense, but his football IQ and discipline have been question marks in the evaluation process. The Packers LB corps got more talented, but questions will remain about how effective they can be unless Cooper makes big strides this offseason in the nuances of the position.
Javon Bullard, S, Georgia (Round 2, No. 58) | Grade: A
Signing Xavier McKinney in free agency was a strong sign that the Packers would be overhauling the safety room and Javon Bullard is another indication of that, a positive one for Green Bay at that. He offers versatility with the ability to line up as the strong or free safety and even play in the slot. While he's not a wow-type athlete, he's one of the most instinctual cover players in the draft and should be a plus asset in the secondary.
MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC (Round 3, No. 88) | Grade: A+
My favorite pick for the Packers in this draft class, MarShawn Lloyd is a great addition to the offense. Josh Jacobs is ostensibly on a one-year deal with the way his free-agent contract breaks down. Lloyd is explosive and decisive as a runner with untapped pass-catching upside. He needs to show improved ball security from his time at USC, but the potential for him to be an impact back in the NFL doesn't take too deep of a look at his tape.
Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri (Round 3, No. 91) | Grade: C+
Gutekunst and the Packers are never shy about doubling down at a position and the scheme change from the 3-4 to 4-3 under Hafley made linebacker a likely option for that. Ty'Ron Hopper is another raw linebacker -- honestly, a theme for this draft class at the position -- who can play on special teams right away. However, this pick looks worse considering the prevalent need at cornerback that wasn't addressed.
Packers draft grades 2024: Rounds 4-7
Evan Williams, S, Oregon (Round 4, No. 111) | Grade: B-
More signs of reshaping this safety group from previous years, Evan Williams has some versatility in the roles he can play. Though he may not be the best asset in terms of his lacking ability covering in the deep area of the field, his hard-hitting mentality in the box and short-area skills in coverage make him valuable.
Jacob Monk, OL, Duke (Round 5, No. 163) | Grade: B+
More offensive line versatility and this is just the Packers going back to their DNA. Jacob Monk played all over the line at Duke and did so well. He's likely only a depth piece, but with the way Green Bay values guys' ability to be moved around and fill different roles, he's a nice pickup in Round 5.
Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State (Round 5, No. 169) | Grade: A-
I'm actually a bigger fan of Kitan Oladapo in the fifth round than Williams early in the fourth, but regardless, it's more attention to the defensive backfield. He brings size to the position with plus athleticism, even if he's not a world-beater there. A converted cornerback, he could be a move piece in the secondary and, at worst, provides nice depth.
Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State (Round 6, No. 202) | Grade: B
After departing from previous years' strategy of loading up with O-line fliers in 2023 when they didn't take a lineman, the Packers get back to their roots here. Travis Glover is another versatile piece who could challenge as a backup at multiple spots, even if his starting upside might be limited.
Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane (Round 7, No. 245) | Grade: A+
Challenging Lloyd for my favorite pick of the Packers 2024 class, Michael Pratt was my QB8 in this class overall and getting him in the final 15 picks is a steal. He's been compared to Ryan Tannehill as a prospect and could come in and immediately usurp Sean Clifford as Jordan Love's primary backup.
Kalen King, CB, Penn State (Round 7, No. 255) | Grade: A
Based on the 2023 film, it's reasonable that Kalen King went in the seventh round. But the simple truth is that his previous time at Penn State had him looking like a Top 50 pick prior to last season. The Packers addressing cornerback this late isn't ideal strategy but, at the same time, this is the exact type of swing you'd like the team to take at this point in the draft.