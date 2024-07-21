Packers eliminate potential Kenny Clark distraction before camp: Contract details, grade

Paid again: The #Packers and Pro Bowl

NT Kenny Clark have agreed to terms on another massive contract extension to keep him in Green Bay for the foreseeable future.



He gets a 3-year, $64M extension with

$29M in 2024 in a deal done by @DHendrickson41 and @CJLaBoy of @Wasserman. pic.twitter.com/k11paFvs3o