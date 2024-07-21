Packers eliminate potential Kenny Clark distraction before camp: Contract details, grade
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers shocked the world last season, as they nearly made it to the NFC Championship Game with the youngest roster in the NFL. After spending big in free agency on the likes of running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney, the Packers had some other business to take care of before the start of the season.
Green Bay had two stars eligible for contract extensions -- quarterback Jordan Love and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Love will obviously cost a lot of money, considering the price tag on quarterbacks has increased exponentially in recent years. That's not to say that defensive tackles aren't a pricey position either.
But ahead of training camp this week, the Packers and Clark agreed to terms on a new contract extension.
Packers lock in stud DT Kenny Clark on extension: Contract details, grade
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers and Clark agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $64 million. Clark will be paid $29 million in 2024.
With this deal, Clark now has the 10th-highest annual salary among all defensive tackles with $21.3 million, per Spotrac.
Clark does fall under the radar a bit when it comes to fellow defensive tackles like Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and Christian Wilkins of the Las Vegas Raiders. But Clark has been one of the most consistently good players not just among defensive tackles, but among every player in the league.
This past season, Clark recorded 27 tackles, 25 defensive stops, 66 quarterback pressures, 48 quarterback hurries, 10 sacks, and eight quarterback hits. Those statistics helped Clark earn his third Pro Bowl nomination.
In his career, Clark recorded 380 combined tackles (216 solo, 164 assisted), 71 quarterback hits, 47 tackles for loss, 34 sacks, seven forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 123 games played.
Clark is entering his age 29 season and is still playing at a high level in Green Bay. Just before training camp, the Packers ensure that a key piece to their defense will be staying in Green Bay for the next four seasons at maximum.
Kenny Clark contract grade: B+