Packers fans get amazing news about Kenny Clark's future in Green Bay
By Lior Lampert
The Green Bay Packers are the only franchise Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark has ever known in his eight years in the NFL. And based on his recent comments, he intends to keep it that way.
Entering the final season of the four-year, $70 million pact he signed in 2020, Clark is due for a contract extension. He and John Miller of NBC 26 had a conversation in the locker room on Tuesday, and naturally, his long-term status in Green Bay popped up. Luckily for Packers fans, the star interior lineman made it clear he has no desire to play for anyone else. Not only that, but the two sides are reportedly working to make that happen.
Packers fans can sleep tight after hearing about Kenny Clark's future in Green Bay
Clark told Miller that he and the Packers have "talked" about a new deal, adding that he "wants to end his career in Green Bay."
Entering his age-29 campaign, Clark has a $15.5 million base salary for 2024. However, the Packers could look to sign him to a multi-year contract with a reduced average annual value (AAV). In turn, they ease the financial burden and spread the cap hit while ensuring one of their core pieces stays put for the foreseeable future. Considering quarterback Jordan Love is due for a massive and potentially record-setting pay raise, this could be a worthwhile move for all parties involved.
Selected 27th overall by the Packers in the 2016 NFL Draft, Clark has been a force along the defensive line practically since day one. He showed no signs of slowing down in 2023, recording a career-high 7.5 sacks along with 44 combined tackles, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles. His efforts earned him a solid 68.8 overall Pro Football Focus player grade -- thriving particularly as a pass rusher, evidenced by how many times he dumped opposing passers.
Clark is interested in staying in Green Bay, now it's up to the player and team to come to an agreement on a new deal.