Packers fans think star CB took a huge dig at Dak Prescott with postgame wardrobe

Did Packers star Jaire Alexander take a shot at Dak Prescott after beating the Dallas Cowboys?
By Mark Powell
Prior to the Green Bay Packers NFC Wild Card win against the Dallas Cowboys, it was unclear if star cornerback Jaire Alexander would even play, as he hurt his ankle during that week's practice. Thankfully, Alexander performed well enough in warmups to get the okay from Matt LaFleur. In the game itself, he made a huge impact.
"All week. Probably about five hours (a day) in the training room," Alexander said. "It's a testament to also the training staff. Man, the training staff got me out there. They knew the importance of this game and I wanted to play so bad. So I was in treatment about 5-6 hours every day and then at night more treatment.
Alexander intercepted a pass from Dak Prescott in the first quarter of the NFC Wild Card game, nearly returning it for a touchdown as well.
After the Packers dominant win, Alexander had plenty to say regarding Prescott's performance, even throwing some sarcasm his way.
“It was lit, honestly. There was no better feeling,” Alexander said. “There’s a few quarterbacks who’ve thrown me multiple picks in my career and Dak is now one of them. Somy top QBs.”
Jaire Alexander trolls Dak Prescott after Packers upset Cowboys
As if the commentary wasn't enough, Packers fans are convinced Alexander took his trolling of Prescott to another level. Alexander wore a Louis Vuitton hat postgame. That hat's color closely matched the Cowboys pants, and featured an L on the front.
Perhaps Packers fans are reading a little bit too into Alexander's postgame attire, but he is known as one of the more ruthless trolls in the NFL. If any player were to merely provide viewers with some context clues of his intentions, it would be Jaire.
The Packers move on to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Should Green Bay win that game, Alexander will have to get a bit more creative.