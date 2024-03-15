Packers fans will love Xavier McKinney’s reason for choosing Green Bay
Safety Xavier McKinney was impressed with Jordan Love as an opponent, and now he's excited to play with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.
By Kinnu Singh
In 1993, teams across the league were clamoring for the services of free agent defensive tackle Reggie White. San Francisco and Washington were favorites to land the All-Pro game-wrecker, who said he wanted to play for a contender. But, at the last minute, White signed with the Green Bay Packers — a quaint small-town team that was riddled with mediocrity.
White said that God told him to sign with Green Bay. But, of course, the money didn't hurt — the Packers offered White a four-year, $17 million contract that made him the league's highest-paid defensive player.
Over 30 years later, not much has changed. Safety Xavier McKinney signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the Packers, making him the fourth-highest-paid safety in the league. Yet, when McKinney was asked about the reason he chose Green Bay, the answer wasn't about the money.
Jordan Love is the reason Xavier McKinney signed with Packers
On Friday, McKinney said quarterback Jordan Love was the reason why he signed with the Packers.
“It’s a competitive league and you need an elite quarterback to be able to even have a chance,” McKinney said. “I believe that he is an elite quarterback. Obviously, I played against him and I watched him play, and I think he’s really good and the sky’s the limit for him. I know he’s a great leader — I’ve heard great things about him — so it’s going to be real fun being a part of this team and being able to go to work with these guys every day.”
The 24-year-old safety will replace Darnell Savage, who opted to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. The deep safety plays a vital role in defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme, and McKinney is more than capable of filling that responsibility. During his time with the New York Giants, McKinney showed the versatility to play in the slot, the box, or a deep zone, but he will likely roam the deep middle of the defense in Hafley's scheme.
Since being selected with the No. 36 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, McKinney recorded nine interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one touchdown in 46 games. Injuries have hampered his career, but he has shown the ability to become a playmaking safety with sideline-to-sideline range.
"I’m just looking forward to being part of the defense and seeing where I can help and try to make plays and help us to be successful and win," McKinney said. "Whatever we need for that game, I want to go do. I try not to get too focused on one spot. I never try to box myself in and I think that’s what gives me the ability to be able to play in different spots in the defense and in any scheme and be able to do it at a high level. That’s kinda how I’ve always been and it’s going to continue to improve and I’m going to continue to learn more and be better in different spots and I know the coaches are going to help me get to where I want to be."