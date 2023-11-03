Packers GM alienated his locker room by trading Rasul Douglas
The Packers may have made another personnel blunder.
Despite being an organization traditionally heralded for their stability and prudence, the Green Bay Packers have been quite disorganized over the past several years. Since winning the Super Bowl in 2010, the Packers have inexplicably never been back to the big game, squandering the Aaron Rodgers era before finally experiencing an ugly divorce with the legendary quarterback.
Green Bay has waved goodbye to superstars like Rodgers, Davante Adams, and many more over the years, but their recent decision to trade cornerback Rasul Douglas to AFC Super Bowl contenders Buffalo Bills may be the bitterest goodbye yet.
Somehow, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have managed to bumble their way to continual employment in Green Bay, but the regime may have suffered an irreparable crack after Gutekunst's latest decision. Because there's a chance he burned a very important bridge with his locker room.
The Packers traded Douglas and a fifth-round pick at the deadline for a third-round pick. For the mere price of moving up a couple of rounds in the draft, the Packers traded away a beloved player they just signed to an extension last year — a player with nine combined interceptions in the previous two campaigns.
All you have to do is hear from Douglas' now-former teammates to understand just how devastating of a loss this is to a locker room on a team already mired in more than enough uncertainty.
Packers locker room is clearly unhappy with Rasul Douglas trade
First, here's Aaron Jones, who cried with Douglas when they learned of the news of the trade.
And now, here is what fellow cornerback Keisean Nixon had to say.
The business side of the NFL can be a sickening place indeed, but beyond all else, this trade makes no business sense. It's not like the Packers are getting substantial capital in return. Douglas himself is a third-round pick who represents a logical best-case of the caliber of player who can be selected in that round. So essentially, the Packers traded a draft pick and Douglas in the hopes that they can find a player like Douglas they don't have to pay as much money for the duration of a rookie contract.
All of that at the expense of damaging locker room morale on a team that is 2-5, missed the playoffs last season and has a young quarterback dealing with a barrage of criticism. Very few of the moves Gutekunst and the Packers have made seem sensible, but this one just straight-up hurts.