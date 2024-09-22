Packers have contingency plan in place at QB with Jordan Love decision looming
By Austen Bundy
Packers fans (and fantasy football owners) are dying to know when Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is going to play again this season.
It still might not be this weekend against the Tennessee Titans but Love did practice three times this week, albeit limited.
In any case, head coach Matt LaFleur isn't taking any chances in the (likely) event backup passer Malik Willis suits up for his second straight start under center in the green and gold. Willis would be facing off against the team that drafted him in 2022 and traded him to the Packers just weeks ago.
Who is Green Bay's emergency quarterback for Week 3?
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Green Bay elevated passer Sean Clifford from the practice squad Saturday to potentially dress as the team's third quarterback on Sunday.
In that event, Jordan Love would've been ruled out in order for the team to meet active roster constraints. However, Clifford's elevation doesn't mean Love's inactive status is guaranteed.
Per Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports, because Love practiced at least three times this week he would be eligible to be activated to either play or sit as Willis' backup on Sunday.
Green Bay would still owe Clifford his weekly salary being a member of the 53-man roster, even if he were to be inactive from the 48-man active list come Sunday. It's a move LaFleur probably feels is worth it given Saturday's decision.
Clifford was drafted by Green Bay in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, serving as Love's backup for all of last season.
Willis had a solid first start for Green Bay in a tight 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, tallying 166 total yards and throwing a touchdown.
This is only Green Bay's second game without Love as the starter but it should be relatively confident in Willis' abilities against an opponent viewed as inferior compared to Indianapolis.