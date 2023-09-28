Packers injury news gives Lions free agency its biggest test yet
In a highly anticipated Thursday night football showdown, the Packers are welcoming back their star wide receiver, Christian Watson, a huge test for a Lion added in free agency.
The Green Bay Packers will be getting their best wide receiver back in Christian Watson, an add that will prove to be a major test for the newly-signed cornerback for the Detroit Lions in Cameron Sutton, who spent the past six seasons with the Steelers.
Sutton never really got a full opportunity in Pittsburgh, but so far, he seems to be doing quite well as the starting CB for the Lions. He has started in all three games so far and will start the Thursday night game versus the Packers.
It was recently revealed by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz that Watson, who is listed as questionable, will indeed play, making his season debut versus the Lions. This isn’t much of a surprise after it was reported days ago that he would likely play, but this confirms it all.
Watson will be the top wide receiver on the team now after they lost players like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, but he might have to fight with his young teammates in Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, among others for receptions.
Is Christian Watson ready to face Cameron Sutton?
In 2022, Watson showed the potential he holds, getting targeted 61 times for 41 receptions in which he was very good at getting yardage at 14.9 per reception, totaling 611 receiving yards, which included catching seven touchdowns.
Watson is a dual-threat receiver where he can also make some running plays, in which he had seven attempts in 2023 for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He had a good 2023 season, and many saw it, and he received 5 Rookie of the Year votes, finishing seventh.
In the offseason, Cameron Sutton signed a 3-year, $33 million contract with the Lions to try to reinforce the backfield. When covering players, he allows them to get a completion 52.9 percent of the time, which is up from last season. He hasn’t been a good CB, but he hasn’t ever really been a good CB, having just a 67.6 PFF grade, meaning he is just above average.
Both of these players will prove themselves to everyone on Thursday Night Football, but only one of them will come back smelling like flowers. Both of them will need to show if they are worth the long-term commitment as both teams hope to be contenders.