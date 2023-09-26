Packers injury update is best news Jordan Love has received all season
Jordan Love received fantastic news: Two of the Packers' top offensive players -- Aaron Jones and Christian Watson -- will be returning for their Week 4 matchup against the Lions.
Jordan Love has finally heard the news he has been waiting for all year: He will have all the tools around him for a successful week coming up.
The Packers will play the Lions this week on Thursday Night Football. It could be a good matchup after the news that Christian Watson and Aaron Jones should be back this week, which would really showcase all the potential this new Packers team holds under Love.
According to ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, when he asked if Watson was playing in Week 4, the young receiver said, “That’s the plan.” This is good news because last season he was one of the team's top wide receivers, and with the loss of players like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, Watson is now due for his breakout campaign.
Rob Demovsky also said, “Packers QB Jordan Love was sure talking like they were going to have running back Aaron Jones back for Thursday against the Lions, and then WR Romeo Doubs just came right out and said it.”
Packers: Jordan Love succeeding in Green Bay despite the absence of two top players
The Packers currently hold a record of 2-1, with all of their games being pretty competitive. Now, with all the weapons around Love and facing a tough Lions team this week, it could show what type of team the Packers will be this season as they are currently tied for first place in the division.
Watson has been hurt, but he is set up to be the WR1 after an amazing rookie campaign where he had 41 receptions for 611 yards and 7 TDs.
The Packers did struggle a bit without Jones, but they won a tough game versus the Saints without him and barely lost to the Falcons. Both of those games ended within one point, but now with some of their best players back, there is a chance this could be a must-watch game between division rivals.