Packers CB makes a bold proclamation to put even more pressure on Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers have won three games in a row, but let's not count our chickens before they hatch like their star defensive back Jaire Alexander seems to be doing with his comments.
By John Buhler
Since falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers nearly a month ago, the Green Bay Packers have gone on a nice little winning streak of late. They have rattled off impressive victories over the Los Angeles Chargers at home, at the Detroit Lions on a short week for Thanksgiving, and then last week at home vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Green Bay is 6-6 on the season, and very much alive to make the playoffs.
However, expecting for this middle-of-the-pack NFC team to win out is a bit of a stretch. That is what Packers star safety Jaire Alexander said ahead of Week 14's road game at the New York Giants. Admittedly, the rest of the Packers' remaining opponents are nothing to write home about. Green Bay has to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as going to the Minnesota Vikings on New Year's Eve.
If the Packers were to win out, they would be 11-6 and possibly in the mix to win the NFC North. They split the season series with Detroit with the road team winning both games. With the Lions being 9-3 on the season, they would lock up the division with a 12th win on the season. As far as if the Packers can run the proverbial gauntlet, they have a real shot at it, but come playoff time, oh no way, man...
Dripping with swag, Alexander dresses like a confident man who has never suffered a loss before.
Even if the Packers were to drop a game or two, they would still have a great shot at the postseason.
Jaire Alexander puts unwanted pressure on Green Bay Packers' season
Can the Packers beat the Giants, Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Vikings and Chicago Bears in succession? That would not be the most improbable thing in the world. After all, they just beat the Lions and Chiefs back-to-back, which means they can compete with just about anyone. Although Matt LaFleur is adept at winning games as head coach, this is untrodden territory for Jordan Love.
That is my biggest pushback on the Packers potentially winning out. Love may have finally found his footing in year four out of Utah State, but December football hits different. Surely, LaFleur will do a great job of implementing a strong Packers ground game to open up the pass, but Love will need to make timely throws to beat its five remaining regular-season opponents in succession. It is the NFL.
Truth be told, I would not shock me if the Packers won a playoff game or two this season. The upper middle of the NFC is not all that strong. However, I have a hard time seeing them beating the likes of Detroit, the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers in succession to win the NFC and get to the Super Bowl. Making the playoffs after a 3-6 start would be such a remarkable accomplishment.
Alexander might be all-in on this team, but the Packers are not sneaking up on anybody anymore.