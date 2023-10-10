Packers: The Jordan Love experiment is looking worse by the week
After a Week 5 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's play has become concerning.
By Scott Rogust
Following the Aaron Rodgers trade this offseason, the Green Bay Packers had their opportunity to move forward with Jordan Love to see if he could be their quarterback of the future. Early on this season, there appeared to be promise, especially in the season-opener against the Chicago Bears and in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. But, Love fell back down to Earth in Week 4, as the Detroit Lions made easy work of the Packers. Love and the Packers had the opportunity to get back in the win column on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Instead, the Packers had an alarming loss, falling 17-13. Love stood out for all the wrong reasons, as he threw three interceptions against the Raiders. What really stood out was his lack of accuracy on downfield passes, and based on the last two weeks, it's not looking promising.
Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis pointed out Love's struggles beyond five yards. Facing the Raiders, Love threw 11 passes over five yards, three of which were completions. But he threw three interceptions. In Love's past two games, Love completed 14-of-32 pass attempts longer than five yards, throwing zero touchdowns and five interceptions.
Jordan Love struggles on passes downfield become evident in last two games
On Monday night, Love spent more time in a clean pocket on 23-of-34 dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus. Even when kept clean, Love still threw two interceptions.
Love had the chance to win the Packers the game late in the fourth quarter. But on third-and-10 on Las Vegas' 35-yard line, Love rolled outside of the pocket, ran towards the line of scrimmage, and heaved a pass to wide receiver Christian Watson. However, the football landed right in the hands of cornerback Amik Robertson, thus ending the game.
In total, Love completed 16-of-30 pass attempts for 182 yards, a touchdown, and the aforementioned three picks. On the year, Love has thrown for 1,083 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions, all the while completing 55.6 percent of his passes.
For Love, he does have extra time to prepare for Green Bay's next game, as they are going on a bye week. The team will next play on Oct. 22 against the Denver Broncos, who have statistically the worst defense in the league through the first five weeks of the season (450.6 total yards and 36.2 points allowed per game).
