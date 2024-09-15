Packers center pukes and rallies mid-play to keep protecting Malik Willis
Many Green Bay Packers fans probably woefully expected Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts to be hard to stomach. The first game without Jordan Love at the helm of the offense since his injury was not expected to be smooth sailing in the slightest, especially given what we've seen from Malik Willis.
But the first half was a pleasant surprise, to say the least. Not only did Jeff Hafley's defense step up their game to blank the Colts through 30 minutes with a number of big plays on that side of the ball but Willis helped orchestrate a monster rushing attack that gained more than 200 yards over the first two quarters, building a 10-0 halftime lead for the Packers.
Someone at Lambeau Field, however, still had their stomach churning. It just happened to be someone suiting up for the Packers and playing in the game.
Packers C Josh Myers pukes and rallies mid-play
At around midfield, Packers center Josh Myers lined up and took hold of the ball. While waiting for the call from Willis to make the snap, however, the veteran lineman puked right to the side of the ball. Even better, he didn't budge, made the snap, and then did his job in the trenches to help avoid a negative play.
Puking and rallying mid-play is impressive in itself. However, we should truly appreciate the fact that Myers was able to upchuck and still do his job well enough that he didn't draw a false start penalty on the play. I can assure you that I'm absolutely moving a muscle if that were me on the line, so kudos to the Green Bay vet for that.
If we're going to get way too deep on the matter, though, why not just call this a metaphor for what the Packers are currently going through? You could definitely call it something akin to a stomach bug with Jordan Love being sidelined for a few weeks with a knee injury but this team isn't worried about that, is going out there and is clearly rallying in Week 2 against the Colts despite their hardships.
On a less deep level, we should all just sit back and appreciate a metal moment of football. The puke and rally will always have a fan in me but even more so when it's happening on an NFL field in the midst of live game action.