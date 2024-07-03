Packers longtime veteran’s future cemented in early ESPN mock draft
It is never easy to replace long-time starters and players who have so much meaning to an NFL roster. The Green Bay Packers know this from multiple standpoints, including the quarterback position. They have learned to adjust by drafting young players for future roles while having them learn early in their careers.
The Packers might look to do this again. This time, it’ll need to be done on defense.
In the latest edition of Matt Miller's 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Packers select Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the 24th overall pick. Williams is a big, explosive, and effective interior defensive lineman who can impact the NFL immediately.
This could spell trouble for 28-year-old defensive tackle Kenny Clark, a player who has been incredible in the interior defensive line. There have been talks of contract extensions between the Packers and Clark, but the future remains undecided as analysts like Miller believe that the marriage is fading
Why Packers could move on from Kenny Clark after the 2024 NFL season
The situation with Clark is difficult to read. Clark has been an exceptional contributor defensively in the last seven seasons. This past season was Clark’s third time named to the Pro Bowl and his best in making plays in the backfield. He accumulated 44 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, 16 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Clark is an explosive player at the snap of the ball, who can make quick decisions with great instincts. He has shown himself to be a leader, that’s why his contract was reconstructed to get other teammates signed.
Clark is set to have the biggest cap hit on the Packers’ roster this upcoming season. Out of the 10 highest-paid players for Green Bay this season, only Clark and Jordan Love are set to be free agents at the end of the season.
This isn’t a bad area to be in, but the problem lies in the quarterback market that all 32 teams have encountered. If Love has another stellar finish to the season, he might make a good enough impression for nearly a $50 million a year contract, like Detroit’s Jared Goff and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence. If the Packers are forced to give Love an expensive deal, players like Clark might be cap casualties.
Why would the Packers pick Tyleik Williams in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to be another offensive favorite draft with quarterbacks and offensive linemen at the top of the list. In Miller’s latest mock draft, he has nine defensive players selected in the first 24 picks and eight coming from the defensive line. Williams is the third projected defense tackle selected in the draft.
Since arriving at Ohio State, Williams has been an impact player at solidifying the rush defense and clogging up running lanes. He has also been an underrated pass rusher. This past season, Williams accumulated 53 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups and one fumble recovery. In his three years, Williams has 90 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks and nine pass breakups.
His instincts as a pass rusher and reading the quarterbacks’ eyes to potentially swat the ball at the line of scrimmage are key aspects of why he could be a first-round pick next April.
As far as his potential with Green Bay goes, he is a relatively cheaper option than Clark and has shown he can provide the contributions.
Green Bay can reload at certain positions if they need to make certain cuts. Losing Clark, if the decision comes as Miller predicts, would sting, but the Packers would still be able to grow as a team. There's a possibility that both Clark and Williams could still play together with one as the nose tackle and the other as a three-technique defensive tackle. However, Clark may have to take a slight pay cut to do so.