Matt LaFleur’s comment on Jordan Love injury does nothing to ease concern
First Friday wasn’t perfect, but the second game of the new 2024 NFL season between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles was a huge success. The field conditions in Brazil was an absolute mess for the players to deal with. Other than that, the players rarely had any problems.
Green Bay might have a mess concerning the potential injury to star quarterback Jordan Love. In the final drive of the game with six seconds left, Love was being pressured on both sides. To keep the play alive, Love scrambled and tossed out to running back Josh Jacobs. He was eventually tackled by the lower half of his body, and his left leg bent in an awkward position.
Love came off the field with assistance and didn’t return. The Packers would lose to the Eagles 34-29, but now the loss may be the least of their problems.
The potential of Love’s injury being serious
Love took a serious shot in the lower half of his body. The replay shows his knee popping and making unorthodox movements. Love was visibly in pain and down for a while.
After the game, it was clear that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t know the extent of Love’s injury. The biggest concern is that LaFleur was visibly concerned and shut down during the questions of Love’s injury. All LaFleur said after the game was “I don’t know.”
The Packers fans might need to prepare for the worst or bad news regarding Love. Knee injuries are a serious concern to players, especially for a young star quarterback who signed a four-year contract extension for a $220 million contract.
Love was one of the biggest reasons why the Packers were close in knocking off the Eagles in a thrilling game. The best-case scenario for the Packers is that Love’s potential knee injury is minor. That is all dependent on an MRI.
What is next for the Packers potentially without Love
The Packers entered the season with serious Super Bowl hopes due to Love being extended and given the keys of the offense. In just the first game of the season, Love might have to miss most, if not all, of the season.
Losing a franchise quarterback in game one of the season can be too much for a team to overcome. A team can stay in the playoff chase if they have a solid backup. That is the tricky part for the Packers.
After Love went down, LaFleur called upon recently-acquired Malik Willis as the quarterback to attempt to win the game. Sean Clifford was on the practice squad and hadn’t been elevated in time.
The Packers traded for Willis to be the backup on August 26 from the Tennessee Titans. Willis was an overhyped quarterback in a bad quarterback class in the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis had a quick pass to the outside and was sacked on the game's final two plays to give Philadelphia the win.
Willis will likely be preparing to be the No. 1 quarterback as the Packers have their home opener on Sunday, September 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. This is Willis’ best chance to show he deserves to be a starting quarterback in the league.
All of this assumes Love’s knee injury is minor. We'll have to wait on an official update in the coming hours and possibly days.