Packers should have taken lessons from Malik Willis offense with Jordan Love
By Kinnu Singh
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love returned to the field just three weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in Week 1.
Green Bay was hoping their franchise quarterback would give them a much-needed boost in a pivotal divisional game against the Minnesota Vikings. Instead, the team seemed to abandon the winning approach they had established over the past two weeks with backup quarterback Malik Willis.
Over the past two weeks, the Packers leaned heavily on their rushing attack. The Packers rushed for 261 yards in Week 2, including 151 rushing yards on 32 carries from running back Josh Jacobs. Against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, the Packers combined for a total of 188 rushing yards.
A continued emphasis on the running game could have been beneficial in Week 4, regardless of whether the team started Love or Willis.
Packers abandoned the run too early against Vikings
Love returned from his injury quicker than anticipated, and it’s unlikely he’s operating at full health. The second-year starter could have benefited from a continued emphasis on the running game as he deals with the mental and physical hurdles of returning from an injury.
Against the Vikings, however, Green Bay became a bit too pass-happy. The Packers compiled just 86 rushing yards against the Vikings — less than half of their total from Week 3. Jacobs led the team with nine carries for 51 yards, and his average of 5.7 yards per carry suggests there may have been some opportunity for success on the ground.
An early deficit played a part in the game script, but the Packers still could have remained patient and run the ball more early in the game. Instead, Green Bay put the pressure on Love.
The Packers offense had five rushing plays on their opening drive and got into field goal range, but their second drive ended with an interception after just one run and two consecutive passes. From there, the rushing attempts dwindled. Green Bay ran the ball just twice on their next drive.
Although the Packers ultimately pulled within a field goal by the end of regulation, the game wasn’t as close as the final score might suggest.
The Vikings led 28-7 at halftime. Against a depleted Green Bay secondary, Sam Darnold completed 11-of-15 pass attempts for 136 yards and three touchdowns in the first two quarters.
Love didn’t fair nearly as well in the first half. He was hit six times, intercepted twice and had six passes defended. Two of his three interceptions came in the first quarter. Green Bay’s lone first-half touchdown came after Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor muffed a punt and gave the Packers the ball at Minnesota’s 3-yard line.
Love knocked off the rust in the second half as he threw for three touchdowns and one interception, but it was too late to climb back to a lead.
Green Bay fell to a 2-2 record after the 31-29 loss at Lambeau Field on Sunday. With the undefeated Vikings improving to a 4-0 record, the Packers now find themselves in a 2.5-game deficit for the NFC North crown.
Vikings running back Aaron Jones, a former Packer, compiled 93 yards on 22 carries in his return to Lambeau Field.