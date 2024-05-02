Packers most likely UDFA to make roster may shock some fans
The Green Bay Packers may extend their streak of an undrafted free agent making the team to 20 years with... a long snapper?
By Kinnu Singh
The Green Bay Packers tradition of developing unknown prospects into quality starters predates the current coaching staff and personnel executives. Green Bay has had at least one undrafted rookie free agent earn a roster spot on the 53-man roster for 19 consecutive seasons. There's no reason to believe that streak will end this year, despite the smaller class of undrafted players following the 2024 NFL Draft.
Green Bay signed eight undrafted free agents on Tuesday. As the Packers' rookie camp begins on Friday and Saturday, Green Bay's 11 draft picks will be joined by its undrafted free agents. The undrafted players have an uphill battle to climb — especially compared to the drafted players — but that doesn't mean they can't make the roster.
South Florida left tackle Donovan Jennings, who visited the Packers for a pre-draft visit, received a significant signing bonus from the team, and Michigan right tackle Trente Jones played a significant role in the Wolverines' national championship.
A long snapper may be the most likely UDFA to make the Packers' roster
The most likely undrafted free agent to make the roster may be the one who is the easiest to look over: Wisconsin long snapper Peter Bowden.
Bowden spent three seasons as the Badgers' snapper. He was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2022 and a finalist in 2023. Bowden was the No. 1 long snapper prospect in the draft. He will provide competition for Matt Orzech, who was far from perfect in his debut season with the Packers last year.
As teams dwindle their roster down to 53 players, it's easy to question the value of dedicating a roster spot to the oddly specialized role. In the NFL, players are taught that they can increase their value to their teams by being more versatile. Offensive and defensive players are encouraged to play on special teams; skill position players are encouraged to be able to line up in the slot or on the perimeter; offensive linemen are encouraged to be able to fill in at any of the five positions. Long snappers, however, are carried solely for the duty of long snapping.
The history of long snappers, and how they came to have such a unique role, was summarized in a 10-minute lecture by football historian Bill Belichick. The answer, more or less, boils down to the difficulty of the punting and field goal operation.
"We've all seen offensive linemen have trouble ... and so now you're talking about a deep snap and a block," Belichick said. "... Then teams decided to carry a long snapper rather than worry about getting a punt block. Plus, there was also a level of consistency and durability with those players. If you lose a position player who is also a long snapper, you're looking at some real problems."
On punts, the snapper has to accurately snap the ball back to the punter and then get his head up to block the punt rush in man-to-man blocking schemes. A successful field goal requires a flawless operation between the snapper, the holder and the kicker.
"Nobody knows or cares who the snapper is if there was a bad snap and all of a sudden, that's a front-page story," Belichick said.
The snapper has to snap the ball to a precise location, which is low to the ground, with pinpoint accuracy and the right amount of spin. The holder has to place the ball down, spin the laces out, and move his hands out of the way just as the kicker's foot makes contact with the ball. The kicker has to account for the wind, the direction, and the distance. If any of those fail, the field goal likely won't be successful.
"There's just a much higher level of skill ... I think it's a pretty tough position," Belichick added. "... There's a decent amount of pressure on that player as well, and not just the snap, but also, as I said, to the block and punt protection. There would be so much value in a player that could do a couple of things and save a roster spot, but I would say there are so few of those players available."
Ohio's defensive lineman Rodney Matthews, Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard, Arizona State's tight end Messiah Swinson, and Washington linebacker Ralen Goforth were also among Green Bay's undrafted free agent signings.