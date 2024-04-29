Packers newest CB is former All-American with a huge chip on his shoulder
The newest Green Bay Packers cornerback, Kalen King, is ready to prove the doubters wrong after sliding to the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Lior Lampert
Sometimes, the decision to stay in school rather than declare for the draft can drastically impact a player's career trajectory, as evidenced by former Penn State cornerback and current Green Bay Packer Kalen King.
The Packers chose King with the No. 255 overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft -- out of 257 possible picks. But would you believe respected analysts and sports media outlets projected him to be a first-round pick only a year prior?
That is why the newest Packers corner will forever be motivated after being counted out and slept on following a disappointing 2023 campaign to conclude his collegiate career.
Newest Packers CB Kalen King vows to play with an enormous chip on his shoulder
"It's extremely motivating," King said regarding his steep decline in draft stock over the past calendar year, via Bill Huber of FanNation's Packer Central. "Not going where you thought you would go, seeing all the names being picked ahead of you... I felt like it put a chip on my shoulder. A permanent chip on my shoulder that I've got to keep there," he added.
King is ready to prove his doubters wrong, adding that he knows his capabilities and is "ready to show the world" that he has what it takes to not only belong in the NFL but thrive in it.
While King failed to replicate his elite production from 2022 this past season, he is still a former second-team All-American member, something no one can take away from him.
In 2022, King led the Big Ten in passes defended (18), adding 30 total tackles (three for loss), three interceptions, and a forced fumble (plus a recovery), putting his talent on full display. While that didn't translate to the following season, the Packers are betting on him regaining his form by taking a flier on him at a measly cost of a seventh-round pick, and he appears ready to make it worth their while.
"I felt like the Packers are going to get one of the most competitive guys in the country, a tough corner, physical corner who's going to give 100 percent effort around the field at all times and make as many plays as I possibly can by doing it at 100 percent," King said.