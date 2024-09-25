Packers news: Jordan Love trending in the right direction, penalties still a problem as Vikings matchup looms
The Packers have every right to be pleased with last week's comfortable win over the Titans but they know a much sterner challenge awaits them on Sunday. Green Bay is set to take on their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings in a battle for division supremacy in Week 4.
Head coach Matt LaFleur should be elated at how backup quarterback Malik Willis performed with Jordan Love sidelined with a knee injury. The inexperienced signal-caller wasn't asked to do too much in Love's absence, but he did successfully lead the team to back-to-back victories. The Packers will still be ecstatic to get Love back on the field if the medical staff clears him before Sunday's game.
Love's recovery from injury isn't the only piece of news emanating from Green Bay this week. Packers fans should keep a close eye on these storylines to monitor their team before the weekend arrives.
Packers news: It looks like Jordan Love will be the starter against the Vikings
Love is still "limited" in practice at the moment but the fact that LaFleur is publicly discussing the possibility of him starting on Sunday is a good sign for the franchise quarterback. Assuming he doesn't suffer any sort of setback in practice the odds favor Love starting under center this week.
His return to the field should give more balance to Green Bay's offense. Predictably, LaFleur and his staff have leaned heavily on the run to support Willis in recent weeks. Love's ability to push the ball down the field should open up things for the ground game. The Packers will, however, miss Willis' ability to threaten opposing defenses with his rushing ability.
Green Bay and Love will do everything possible to make sure he's the starter against Minnesota on Sunday. It's not a disaster if he can't go, but it would be a setback to the team's hopes of getting Love up and running again. Willis has proven he's one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league but that doesn't mean the Packers want him to start any more games this season. Green Bay needs Love back in the mix if they're going to play their best football.
Packers news: Flags are hurting Green Bay
The Packers have committed double-digit penalties in two of their three games in the young season. That's something they must clean up if they want to knock off the Vikings.
Specifically, the team will look to clean up the holding penalties that have served as drive-killers early in the season. Love's return should mean the ball comes out quicker from the quarterback position. That might do as much to curb holding penalties as anything else for the Green Bay offense.
The defense hasn't been immune to penalty issues. A key offsides call last week negated a Rashan Gary sack and extended a drive for the Titans. That sort of error against the Vikings could prove costly to the team's hopes of earning a big home win.
Packers news: They will be facing Sam Darnold this week
Sam Darnold's knee injury scared a lot of Vikings last week. An MRI of the signal-caller's knee did come back clean this week which puts him in position to start against Green Bay.
It's still a weakness the Packers defense will try to exploit. Darnold isn't the most mobile quarterback under the best of circumstances. If he loses any measure of escapability in the pocket it could make him an easy target for Jeff Hafley's pass rush. The team's pass rush dominated Will Levis last week and will look to do so against a tougher opponent in Darnold and the Vikings this Sunday.
Packers news: Turnovers are still king for Green Bay
Willis' success has garnered a lot of headlines over the last two weeks, but the defense's ability to force turnovers has arguably been a bigger storyline. Going plus-three in that category went a long way toward Green Bay's win over the Titans.
Xavier McKinney has been particularly effective early on with three interceptions in his team's first three games. Safety might not be the most valued position in the modern NFL but he's been worth every penny the Packers are paying him in the early going.
Jaire Alexander even turned an interception into points with his touchdown return agains the Titans. The veteran corner has been up-and-down but his ball skills do help bail the Packers defense out of compromising situations.
The other side of the coin for Green Bay's turnover margin success if how effective Willis has been at protecting the football in recent weeks. He has not thrown a single interception in relief of Love over the first three games of the season. The pressure will be on Love to keep that trend going this week if he gets back into the starting lineup.
Packers news: Malik Willis quietly got his revenge over the Titans
Credit everyone associated with both the Titans and Packers for taking the high road this week. Malik Willis inevitably had some extra motivation last week going against the team that gave up on him and traded him to Green Bay.
To his credit, he did not make a big deal about the win over his former team. Instead, he complimented the Titans at every turn and did the same for his teammates in relation to their on-field performance. Willis' class was on display both on the field and in front of the microphones this week.