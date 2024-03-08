Packers next move should be obvious after string of big-name NFL cuts
The Green Bay Packers have an opportunity to break their usual pattern and go big in free agency.
The Green Bay Packers were one of the most surprising teams in the NFL last season, squeaking into the NFL Playoffs despite losing Aaron Rodgers and rostering the league's youngest roster. Not only did they make it, but the Packers upset the Cowboys on the road to advance to the NFC Divisional Round and Jordan Love looked like an absolute star down the stretch.
Following such a successful season, the Packers will look to take the next step this offseason. Building around the strong young core they have is still important, but there are holes in their roster for GM Brian Gutekunst to address, with one in particular sticking out.
Packers next move should be obvious thanks to the rest of the league
A constant theme we've seen from NFL teams this offseason as they try and create as much salary cap space as possible ahead of free agency is safeties being cut. It feels like every passing day comes and there's a new safety that suddenly becomes available on the open market.
This offseason's safety class is as star-studded as any position this offseason, and that gives the Packers the chance to not only add one to fill a major position of need, but potentially snag one for cheap.
Green Bay's starters at the safety position from this past season, Jonathan Owens and Darnell Savage, are both free agents. The Packers have cap space to spend in free agency, a rarity for them, along with the glaring need. As ESPN's Mina Kines suggests, they really need to grab one of these big-name safeties.
The Packers struggled defensively last season with defense coordinator Joe Berry running the show, and will hope that a change there to Jeff Hafley while potentially upgrading at the safety position will help them turn it around on that side of the football.