Packers next offseason move should be obvious in thinning free agent pool
By Lior Lampert
The Green Bay Packers made two splashy signings in free agency this offseason, star running back Josh Jacobs and versatile safety Xavier McKinney. But the team still has another impactful move they can make to bolster their roster and address an area of need.
Green Bay spent their 2024 first-round draft pick on Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, attempting to fill the void of longtime franchise blindside protector David Bakhtiari. However, they could benefit from bringing in an additional lineman depth, particularly someone who can play inside. Even if that's the case, they have limited options at this juncture of the offseason, especially with the thinning free-agent pool.
Nevertheless, a prime option the Packers could and should target remains available: center Connor Williams.
Williams, a former second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. But his two-year, $14 million contract expired following the 2023 campaign, and he remains unsigned. But he was playing at a high level before tearing his ACL in Week 14 of this past season.
Pro Football Focus graded Williams as the second-best overall player (86.5) and run-blocker (90.5) among centers last year, trailing only Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow. Yes, the former logged less than half the snaps the latter did because of injury. But he has solidified his status as a reliable interior offensive lineman during his six seasons as a pro. So, the Packers shouldn't let the knee issue deter them from pursuing him.
Moreover, Williams offers the versatility to play multiple positions along the offensive line. He spent virtually all his snaps as a member of the Cowboys at either guard spot before transitioning to center in Miami.
Considering Green Bay is moving tackle Zach Tom to center and Josh Myers to guard this season, Williams would be a worthwhile addition. Instead of playing musical chairs with their offensive line, hoping that something will stick, why not go after an established contributor?