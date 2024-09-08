Packers plan to replace Jordan Love somehow just got even dumber
By Kinnu Singh
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Brazil to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, but the trip quickly turned into a nightmare.
Green Bay trailed 34-29 as the final seconds of the season opener ticked down, and Packers quarterback Jordan Love attempted to make a play. The young star held onto the ball too long, and ultimately was wrangled to the ground by Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
With just six seconds remaining, Love suffered what appeared to be a catastrophic injury. When the Packers walked off the field shortly after, the concern was less about the loss and more about the state of their franchise quarterback’s knee moving forward.
Although Green Bay averted the worst-case scenario, Love is still expected to miss three to six weeks of action, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Packers likely to stick with Malik Willis as starting QB
The Packers are still deciding whether to start quarterback Malik Willis or Sean Clifford until Love can return, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Neither option does much to inspire confidence. Clifford’s struggles in training camp made it clear the team desperately needed to sign Love to his monster contract extension this offseason. Willis, on the other hand, only arrived in Green Bay just a few weeks ago. He was traded by the Tennessee Titans after being beat out for the backup quarterback position.
The Packers should likely search for a viable veteran quarterback option who can keep them afloat through Love’s injury. After all, starting the regular season with a 0-4 record wouldn’t be an easy obstacle to overcome for a team that has playoff aspirations.
Willis provides a dynamic rushing ability, but he has struggled with accuracy and rhythm throughout his career. He made three starts as a rookie in 2022 and completed just 50.8 percent of his passes with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He took 10 sacks in those games. In 2023, Willis received limited playing time and recorded as many sacks as he did completions. He completed four of five passes for 74 yards with four sacks. Willis even took a sack in his only snap after Love went down in the season opener.
Willis will likely earn the starting role due to his ability to run the ball, but it’s hard to imagine there aren’t better veteran options available in free agency. After all, the Cleveland Browns struck gold with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in free agency last season.
In their next three games, the Packers will be at home against the Indianapolis Colts, travel to face the Tennessee Titans, and then return home to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Those are all certainly winnable games, but they are no longer as easy as they once seemed.