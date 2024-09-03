Packers predictions for the 2024 NFL season: Division finish, playoff chances, number of wins and more
Jordan Love's evolution has Packers fans dreaming about a Super Bowl run this season. Green Bay has the talent to make that kind of deep postseason run, but they'll need career years out of a lot of players to bring another title back to Lambeau Field.
If head coach Matt LaFleur's squad is going to achieve playoff success they will need to earn a top seed with an exemplary regular season. Overcoming the Lions to win the NFC North would make things a lot easier for the Packers. Does Green Bay have what it takes to close the gap on Detroit to win the division?
Predicted NFC North finish: First
The Packers finished three games behind the Lions in the division last season but they possess the roster talent required to win the NFC North crown this season. The best argument as to why Green Bay can come out on top is just that Love is a better quarterback than Jared Goff.
Goff deserves all the credit in the world for resurrecting his career in Detroit. He is a great fit to thrive in the run-heavy, play-action scheme that Detriot relies on week-to-week. He does not, however, have the talent needed to lift the Lions offense onto his shoulders when plan A isn't working.
The Packers also want to emphasize the ground game, so they paid Josh Jacobs a premium in free agency. The difference between the two sides is that Love has the arm talent and mobility required to make plays outside LaFleur's playbook when things break down. That extra gear on offense will power Green Bay to more regular season wins than Detroit in 2024.
The Packers will comfortably make the playoffs
It goes without saying that Green Bay is a lock to qualify for the postseason since they have the firepower to win the division. Even if the Packers fail to overtake the Lions they're a strong bet to secure a Wild Card berth to join Detroit in the playoffs.
Fans shouldn't overlook the team's pass rush as a big reason why they have a solid formula for success. Rashan Gary has a chance to break out and become one of the most dominating pass-rushers in the NFL. Preston Smith might be a little long in the tooth at the other edge position but he still excels at getting downhill and rushing the passer on obvious passing downs.
Kenny Clark's ability to collapse the pocket from the interior also puts extreme pressure on opposing offenses. He can be a dominant force against any center or guard that isn't a bona fide star. His ability to occupy opposing blockers helps free his pass-rushing teammates to work one-on-one to bring quarterbacks down at a high rate of frequency.
But how many games will the Packers win?
Oddsmakers set Green Bay's win total at 9.5 before the start of the regular season. Savvy bettors should pound the over. If this team maintains reasonable health, 11 wins feels like a reasonable win total.
There's just too much offensive firepower in Green Bay to hold the team's win total in single digits. Love and Jacob both can have big years in the offensive backfield. The team's group of pass-catchers doesn't possess as much star power, but it's got a chance to outperform expectations as a unit.
Christian Watson has struggled with inconsistency, but he flashes star potential on a weekly basis when he finds himself matched up in single coverage. This could be the year when Luke Musgrave takes a big step forward at the tight-end position. He caught 34 passes in 11 games last year but he has the talent to double his yardage output this season if he's able to shake off the injury bug. Love can really benefit from a safety blanket that can produce yards after the catch and Musgrave can do that at a healthy clip from his tight end position.
Green Bay's strategy this year will be to grab early leads with their explosive offense and then leverage their ferocious pass rush to salt victories away by racking up sacks and forcing turnovers. That formula should be enough to get the Packers 11 wins or more in 2024.
So how far can Love take this team in the postseason?
It is one or two seasons too early for Love to pilot this team to legitimate Super Bowl contention. An appearance in the NFC title game is not out of the question but the lack of a bona fide star at the No. 1 wide receiver spot is going to cause Green Bay to fall one game short of that lofty plateau this season.
That prognostication might disappoint some Packers fans but that's a short-sighted view. The franchise is in great hands with a young, franchise quarterback in the form of Jordan Love. He may never blossom into the next incarnation of Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers but he is a star in his own right. He just needs more reps under real pressure to realize the full potential of what he can be at the NFL's most important position.
The Packers are going to grow into a team that no one wants to face in the playoffs this year. They don't have quite enough roster depth to push for a title in 2024 but they are well on their way towards entering a multi-year window of Super Bowl contention. Developing a few more homegrown stars should be the team's goal this year before launching a true playoff charge next year.