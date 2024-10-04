Packers vs. Rams: Odds, predictions, stats and betting trends for Week 5
Jordan Love is back healthy again for the Packers and leads his team into an intriguing Week 5 matchup at the Rams on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay needs a victory to get their record back over .500 while Los Angeles will be looking to climb out of the NFC West basement.
The Packers come into this one stinging from a tough home loss to the Vikings. Love almost engineered a miraculous second-half comeback to knock off their division rivals but came up just short in the end. The Rams will be motivated to win after losing by six points to the Bears in Week 4. Both teams have plenty of motivation to get back into the win column.
Packers at Rams: What you need to know
The weirdest betting fact about the Packers this year is that they are 0-2 in Love's two starts. Malik Willis is the only Green Bay signal-caller with a win to his credit on the young season. No one is saying Love should be benched in favor of his more mobile backup but it's an intriguing thing to watch as the weeks roll along.
The good news for Love is that he's facing one of the most porous defenses in the NFL. The Rams have given up 115 points in four games which is the second worst mark in football. It would be a major surprise if Green Bay is unable to light up the scoreboard in the City of Angels on Sunday.
The Packers will also try to lean heavily on Josh Jacobs and their ground game to reduce the physical workload placed on Love. The Rams still have a dangerous defensive line even after Aaron Donald's retirement. Look for Los Angeles to try to generate pressure up the middle to get Love off his typical dropback pattern.
The Rams will fancy their chances to score points against Green Bay's defense but they will be hamstrung without the services of their top two wide receivers. Both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nucua will miss this game due to injury. That heaps immense pressure on Matthew Stafford to carry this offense all by himself.
Expect the Packers to bring a ton of blitzes to try to hit Stafford early and often. He might be able to take advantage of those single-coverage opportunities down the field but he'll need to make perfect throws to activate a diminished wide receiver room.
How to watch Packers vs. Rams live
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6th
- Time: 4:25 pm Eastern
- Site: SoFi Stadium
- City: Los Angeles, CA
- TV/Streaming: CBS, Sling TV, Fubo TV and other streaming services
Latest game odds for Packers vs. Rams in Week 5
The latest odds as of Friday via FanDuel
- Money line: GB -164 LAR +138
- Spread: GB -3 LAR +3
- Total: Over/Under 48.5
Packers vs. Rams team stats and betting trends
- Both teams are 3-1 in favor of the over this season.
- Jordan Love's over/under is 258.5 passing yards.
- The Packers are 0-2 straight up and ATS in Jordan Love's two starts.
- Green Bay is 2-2 ATS this season.
- The over-under for passing touchdowns is 1.5 for both Stafford and Love.
Player news and injuries
- Packers – Jaire Alexander (Questionable)
- Packers – Jordan Morgan (Questionable)
- Packers – Christian Watson (Out)
- Packers – Devonte Wyatt (Questionable)
- Rams – Cooper Kupp (Out)
- Rams – Puka Nucua (Out)
- Rams – Troy Reeder (Questionable)
- Rams – Demarcus Robinson (Questionable)
- Rams – Alaric Jackson (Questionable)