Packers might regret letting Aaron Jones walk already
Earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers made what felt like a questionable decision to move on from Aaron Jones and replace him with Josh Jacobs. Yes, Jacobs is younger, but Jones not only had spent six great years in Green Bay but was coming off a strong season in which he averaged 4.6 yards per carry.
What makes Jones leaving worse is he didn't go and sign somewhere irrelevant to the Packers, he remained in the NFC North and inked a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. While Minnesota's quarterback situation isn't ideal right now, they have the weapons necessary to run out a high-powered offensive attack on a weekly basis with Jones being right in the middle of it.
Jones is a great fit in Minnesota and meanwhile, things have already gotten off to a shaky start to Josh Jacobs' tenure in Green Bay as he is dealing with an injury.
Packers might already be regretting letting Aaron Jones walk as Josh Jacobs deals with early injury
Jacobs has a hamstring injury which is why Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that he isn't practicing. Thankfully, it sounds like the injury is relatively minor and he should return to practice soon.
Injuries are nothing new for Jacobs who has played in every game just once in his NFL career. Last season he missed four games due to a quad injury. When healthy he wasn't great either, rushing for 805 yards and six touchdowns, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. All of those were career lows for Jacobs who was one of the NFL's best running backs in 2022.
The Packers got younger at the running back position, but Jacobs is on the bigger contract and is already hurt. Yes, it's early, and he should be fine sooner than later, but Green Bay might already be regretting this offseason swap.