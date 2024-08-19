Overreaction Monday: Packers are taking a risk they can't afford behind Jordan Love
The Green Bay Packers were utterly humiliated in Sunday's preseason game, taking a 27-2 loss against the Denver Broncos. The only points Green Bay was able to muster came as a result of Zach Wilson doing Zach Wilson things by taking a safety.
Jordan Love did not play, so Packers fans don't have reason to totally freak out but Love not playing and the team struggling like this highlights a major issue. Love is their solidified starter and will hopefully receive every snap in every somewhat close game, but if anything were to happen to the 25-year-old, that'd be a major issue.
Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt split time under center, and it's pretty tough to tell who was better. They were both that bad. Neither one of them should be the next man up, yet if the season started today, Matt LaFleur would have to choose one or the other. That's an issue that can and should be rectified sooner rather than later.
Packers have a backup quarterback issue they must address
In a perfect world, Love stays healthy for all 17 weeks in the regular season and is able to lead the Packers on a deep playoff run. Unfortunately, this is not a perfect world in which we live, and health is not guaranteed.
Virtually no team has a chance to win much without its starting quarterback, but the Packers would be going from one of potentially the ten best quarterbacks in the sport to arguably the worst backup situation of any. Neither Clifford nor Pratt deserves to be the backup.
Clifford, the favorite to land the role, was brutal on Sunday, completing six of his ten passes for 42 passing yards. He took a sack, threw a bad pick, and simply looked overmatched. Sure, his offensive line wasn't great, and he wasn't playing with starters, but he averaged 4.2 passing yards per attempt. Is this really the best they can do?
Pratt, Green Bay's seventh-round pick in this past NFL Draft was probably better, but barely. All he did was complete 10 of his 16 passing attempts for 52 yards. That's right, Green Bay's quarterbacks totaled 16 completions on 26 attempts for a whopping 94 yards in a full game without a score. They managed just 10 first downs all night, and three of them were as a result of Denver penalties.
Clifford has never shown many signs of being a competent NFL quarterback, and Pratt was just taken in the seventh round for a reason. Do the Packers really want to risk being one play away from having to turn to one of them?
Keeping Clifford or Pratt on the practice squad to develop them makes sense, but a Packers team trying to make the playoffs cannot be one play away from relying on one of these guys. Sunday's game was just the latest evidence of that. There have to be better options in free agency and/or on the trade block.