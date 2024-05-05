Packers rookie calls out haters who don't think he can protect Jordan Love's blind side
Green Bay Packers rookie offensive tackle Jordan Morgan sees all the haters and calls them out.
By John Buhler
When it comes to Jordan Morgan, what's Jordan Love got to do (got to do) with it? Absolutely everything! The Green Bay Packers used the No. 25 overall pick on the former Arizona Wildcats standout to keep Love upright. Morgan may have shorter arms than what most NFL Draft talent evaluators would want for a first-rounder coming out, but Morgan doesn't care about those things.
He was a three-year starter for Jedd Fisch in Tucson, as well as an all-conference performer. U of A is coming off its best season in a decade. Although the Wildcats did not get to the final Pac-12 Championship, they were among the 15 best teams in all of college football by the end of the season. Clearly, Fisch knows talent when he sees it. Thus, we should have full believe that Morgan will be fine.
When meeting with the media during Friday's availability, Morgan said he was working at left tackle.
“I was out there today at left tackle. I’m trying to show that I’m a true left tackle and show I’ll be out there on the edge to protect the quarterback.”
Although he has been ripped to shreds over his arm length, Morgan does not see this as a big deal.
“I get that a lot — the short arms stuff. It’s like you obviously haven’t watched film. I use them pretty well. I move people off the ball. I pass set really well, protect the quarterback. You see the stats. That doesn’t bother me, though. I’m just gonna prove everybody wrong.”
What Morgan wants talent evaluators to look at is the tape, as he was excellent playing at Arizona.
“I just didn’t care about arm length. I didn’t really think it was a big deal coming into college and hearing about it. They put me at left tackle. They thought I was a great left tackle. Sure enough, I was.”
Even if it might bother him deep down inside, Morgan would rather gain the trust of his teammates.
“So my goal right now is to gain the trust of all the coaches, all the coaching staff, the players, show everybody that I’m the player they think I am and I could pick this stuff up and be able to play.”
Keep in mind that Love was unheralded as well coming out of Utah State during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Jordan Morgan doesn't want to hear any of your short-armed nonsense
What you have to remember about Morgan is that he played for a former NFL coach in Fisch for three years at Arizona. While he may have never led his own team in the league, Fisch is a well-respected offensive mind, one who looks for creative ways to move the football. In some capacity, you can say the same things about his new Green Bay head coach in Matt LaFleur. He does love to run it, though.
Another advantage Morgan will have going to the Packers is they do a great job of developing their draft talent. This is mostly out of necessity, as Green Bay hardly ever factors in NFL free agency, given the city's small-town nature and frigid climate. Factor in the Packers hardly ever being bad, and you can put two and two together. Morgan will have a ton of great players around him in Green Bay.
Overall, Morgan needs to hone in and realize what he has to do to have staying power in this league. By keeping Love upright, Morgan can help one Packers fan at a time forget all about who David Bakhtiari even was. He may be beloved in Green Bay for his long hair and his friendship with Aaron Rodgers, but guess who is not the quarterback anymore? What's Love got to do with it? Everything!
The only place in the United States were a pair of Jordans is more important is at the United Center.