Packers rookie already facing an uncertain start to NFL career
The Green Bay Packers drafted offensive lineman Jordan Morgan in Round 1 to make sure they give quarterback Jordan Love as much protection as possible. The problem the talented rookie faces is that his franchise might have too many holes for him to fill when the regular season begins.
The former Arizona standout played most of his collegiate snaps at tackle but he was drafted, in part, due to his versatility. That might be set to work against him as a rookie.
He played every possible spot along the offensive line during his first minicamp in the NFL. That could easily prevent him from really settling into a singular starting spot ahead of Week 1.
Packers rookie Jordan Morgan could have hardships without a set position
The Packers hope that veteran Zach Tom can recover from his torn pectoral to start at right tackle before the preseason begins. Andre Dillard is another option to help protect Love's front side on the perimeter.
That would permit Morgan to slot in as the team's starting right guard. That's likely going to be his best position at the pro level. He lacks the elite feet required to thrive in pass protection on the outside. He does, however, have the flexibility required to contribute on the inside as a pass blocker and potential plus run blocker.
Like most teams, the Packers will focus on trying to get their best five offensive lineman on the field at the same time. In time, Morgan will be able to master multiple positions. That bodes well for the team's long-term future up front.
He may not be able to absorb all of the information required to start at both guard and tackle during his first season in the pros. Green Bay needs to make sure they don't mentally overwhelm him too early in his professional career. Morgan needs to play fast if he is going to contribute to winning football as a rookie.
It's too early for Packers fans to panic about Morgan's ability to transition to the rigors of NFL football. There's still plenty of time for him to settle into one starting spot. That's what will be required to get the best production out of the first-round pick when the regular season arrives.