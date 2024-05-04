Packers rookie could have a bigger role than anyone initially expected
The Packers will do what they can to ensure MarShawn Lloyd gets involved.
The Green Bay Packers made a bit of a surprising selection in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, taking former USC running back MarShawn Lloyd at No. 88 overall. This isn't to say Lloyd wasn't a worthy third-round selection, but it was strange to see the Packers, a team without a need in the backfield, take him.
Not only did Green Bay sign Josh Jacobs in free agency, but they gave him a four-year deal worth up to $48 million. They didn't give him that kind of money to split carries. Or so we thought.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes that the Packers will use Lloyd a lot more than expected in 2024 as they see "shades of Aaron Jones" in him.
MarShawn Lloyd could have bigger role than anyone could've expected for Packers
"Not only with his rushing ability but his ability to catch passes out of the backfield," Fowler said when comparing Lloyd and Jones, h/t Bleacher Report. "So, the expectation is they're going to get him acclimated pretty early, try to use him a lot."
The Packers being enamored with Lloyd's potential makes sense. He ran for 820 yards last season for USC averaging 7.1 yards per carry. He even tacked on 232 yards receiving on just 13 receptions. His ability to be a dual-threat contributor is very real, and could be impactful. The problem is where will the touches come from.
Jacobs was brought in to be a clear RB1. That's why they gave him the years and dollars that they did. They re-signed AJ Dillon to get carries. He won't be a starter, but he'll get touches. How will they mix Lloyd in with the other two backs and also give Jordan Love enough throws?
It'll be interesting to see what Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur has in mind for this offense. It's easy to tell that the Packers loved the player too much to let him slip further even without an immediate need. The path is clear for 2025 and beyond with Dillon likely out of the picture and Jacobs aging, but for 2024 it'll be interesting to see just how much he's used and how Green Bay squeezes him into their already crowded backfield.