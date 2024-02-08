4 best David Bakhtiari replacements Packers should target in free agency
3. Jermaine Eluemunor (Las Vegas Raiders)
If you're thinking that the inclusion of Jermaine Eluemunor on this list feels a bit out of place, you aren't entirely wrong. He certainly doesn't have the name brand of his other three peers that the Packers could be after this offseason. But the one thing that the former fifth-round pick by the Ravens does have is a track record of being a good NFL offensive tackle.
Over the past two seasons with the Raiders, Eluemunor has simply been an above average player on the edge, seeing the majority of his time at right tackle but also taking spot starts and reps at left tackle as well throughout the year, which is a good sign that he could come to Green Bay and fill in the void left by cutting or trading Bakhtiari.
In the 2023 campaign, despite being on a truly awful Vegas offense, Eluemunor was a sure bright spot. He allowed only six sacks and six quarterback hits over more than 550 pass-blocking snaps and actually graded out better according to PFF ($) as a run blocker than a pass blocker. Even better, he was more effective the year prior when the Raiders offense was simply better overall, allowing three sacks on more than 580 pass-blocking snaps.
This certainly isn't to say that Eluemunor would be a 1-for-1 fill-in for what Bakhtiari was when healthy. However, the 29-year-old has proven he's a solid addition to any offensive line and, should Green Bay indeed draft a long-term replacement, he'd be a near ideal stopgap option for the club to keep Jordan Love upright in the immediate future.