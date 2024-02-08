4 best David Bakhtiari replacements Packers should target in free agency
2. Trent Brown (New England Patriots)
It's honestly a little bit wild that former seventh-round pick Trent Brown has bounced around the league as much as he has in his NFL career. Over eight seasons, he's played for three separate franchises, including two separate stints with the New England Patriots, the team he spent the 2023 season as the left tackle for, at least when he was healthy.
When he's been on the field in any of these seasons, though, Brown has continued to be high-quality at his job of protecting the quarterback and opening up run lanes. The 6-foot-8, 370-pound behemoth hasn't registered lower than a 72.8 pass blocking grade in any of the past five seasons, per PFF ($).
Health, of course, has been an issue that must be talked about and, almost without question, is why he's had trouble sticking around. Brown has played more than 600 snaps in just four of the eight seasons in his career. That's a problem, without question, and would create inherent risk if the Packers were to pursue him in free agency.
The juice could be worth the squeeze in a major way, however, if Brown could stay on the field. Again, he has proven time and again when healthy that he's one of the better tackles in the league and a true force as a book-end. Green Bay would have to consider if he'd be worth the injury risk, but it's at least a consideration that Brian Gutekunst and Co. would have to take under advisement.