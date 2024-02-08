4 best David Bakhtiari replacements Packers should target in free agency
1. Tyron Smith (Dallas Cowboys)
Not completely dissimilar to what we've seen with David Bakhtiari with the Packers, the Dallas Cowboys are in a similar situation with Tyron Smith. He's been a franchise staple for America's Team and, without question or debate, one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL throughout his career.
The issue recently, like Bakhtiari, has been staying on the field. He missed limited time in the 2021 and 2023 seasons, but played fewer than 300 healthy snaps in each of the 2020 and 2022 seasons. Neck injuries as Smith is entering his mid-30s is not good, though it does appear that the longtime Cowboys has somewhat figured that out.
At his age and with the Cowboys having drafted Tyler Smith as an ostensible replacement, though, it seems likely that Dallas lets Tyron Smith walk this offseason. That could set up a truly perfect situation for the Packers to capitalize on in free agency.
Smith was healthy for the majority of this past season, which does provide some hope that he could stay on the field in 2024 as the replacement on the left side for Bakhtiari. Moreover, having a highly experienced veteran should make Smith a plug-and-play option. But just as importantly, he wouldn't be a long-term commitment, allowing the Packers to draft their franchise guy, but potentially more of a developmental prospect, to bring along behind Smith.
To me, that's the best course of action for the future in Green Bay. And to accomplish that, giving Smith the bag in free agency might be the best facilitator available to the front office.