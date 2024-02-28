5 realistic Packers free agent targets for the 2024 offseason
It took a while for the team and its new starting quarterback to get their act together. The 2023 Green Bay Packers got off to a 2-1 start, dropped their next four games and by the halfway point owned a 3-6 record. After not suffering through losing season during his first three seasons with the franchise, head coach Matt LaFleur and his club were on its way to another below .500 campaign.
However, there’s a reason that you play all of the games. Sparked by the play of quarterback Jordan Love, the Pack came back and won six of their final eight outings. They grabbed a wild card berth with a 9-8 record. The team waltzed into AT&T Stadium and dismantled the NFC East champion Cowboys, 48-32. Green Bay had the eventual NFC champion 49ers on the ropes a week later before falling in San Francisco, 24-21.
This is a team that doesn't really venture into free agency all that often. Instead, it has done a pretty solid job of retaining its own players from the draft. The team has a modest 11 potential unrestricted free agents that could hit the open market on March 13. Meanwhile, if they should lose some of those performers, here are five players who could help.
5. CB Rock Ya-Sin (Baltimore Ravens)
The one-time second-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts looked like a steal back in 2019, courtesy of general manager Chris Ballard. The former Temple University product played in 15 games and made 13 starts. He finished with 61 stops, a pair of takeaways and five passes defensed.
In three seasons with the club, Ya-Sin played in 41 contests. He picked off two passes, recovered a pair of fumbles and totaled 20 passes defensed.
In 2022, he was dealt to the Raiders and started nine of his 11 outings. This past season, he wound up playing in 14 games for the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens. He managed zero takeaways these past two seasons. Could he revive his career in Green Bay?