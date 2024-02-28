5 realistic Packers free agent targets for the 2024 offseason
4. G Dalton Risner (Minnesota Vikings)
If by chance the Packers lose talented guard Jon Runyan to free agency, this five-year pro could prove to be a capable solution. It may also help that the experienced blocker spent the 2023 season in Minnesota. That means Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff got a look at the 6’5”, 312-pound performer on two occasions.
Guard Dalton Risner was a second-round draft choice of the Denver Broncos back in 2019. He started every game for the franchise in his first two seasons in the league. He played and started 15 games for the club over the next two years. However, Denver did not re-sign him and allowed him to test the free-agent market. Risner remained without a job until mid-September, when the Vikings inked him to a one-year deal.
He was on the roster starting in Week 3 and would start the final 11 games of 2023. Via Pro Football Focus, Risner did not allow a sack in 412 pass-blocking snaps. This was a team that used different starting quarterbacks this past season.
Now the five-year performer is slated for free agency once again. He performed well for Kevin O’Connell’s club, but will he be back in the Twin Cities this fall? Again, keep an eye on the Runyan situation.