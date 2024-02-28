5 realistic Packers free agent targets for the 2024 offseason
2. DT D.J. Reader (Cincinnati Bengals)
As previously mentioned, Matt LaFleur has a new defensive coordinator in former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley. He’s back in the NFL for the first time since his days in the secondary with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2019, he was part of the Ohio State University defensive coaching staff. He then took over the Eagles in 2020, where he spent the past four seasons.
Hafley takes over for Joe Barry, who spent the past three seasons in Green Bay. The Packers were ranked ninth in total defense during his first year with the organization in 2021. In the past two seasons, this unit once again was mediocre at best and had its issues stopping the run. Barry’s group tighten up down the stretch in this area, but the Pack once again had some issues in the postseason.
In any case, Green Bay defenders must be more consistent when it comes to stopping opposing ground attacks. Perhaps the addition of a quality run-stopper such as D.J. Reader could help immeasurably. He inked a big contract with the Bengals in 2020 after beginning his career with the Texans. He missed the final three games this past season and has expressed a desire to return to Cincinnati. Could Brian Gutekunst come in with a sweet deal?