5 realistic Packers free agent targets for the 2024 offseason
1. S Eddie Jackson (Released by Chicago Bears)
It’s hardly unusual to see players who suited up for a longtime rival sign with another club within the division. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is obviously familiar with one of the Chicago Bears’ better defensive performers in recent years.
Safety Eddie Jackson was a recent salary-cap casualty by the Bears. The former University of Alabama standout was a fourth-round pick by the organization back in 2017. He was a 16-game starter during his debut season. A year later, he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and was also a Pro Bowler in 2019. He played and started in exactly 100 regular-season contests in seven seasons, and was also in the opening lineup for Chicago’s first-round playoff loss at New Orleans in 2020.
It is worth noting that in each of the past two seasons, Jackson has missed five games. In his first four seasons, the opportunistic performer returned six of his 10 takeaways for touchdowns. While he’s picked off five passes and recovered a fumble over the last three years, none of those thefts were taken back for a score. Still, Jackson totaled four interceptions in 12 games in 2022, so there’s certainly something left in the tank.