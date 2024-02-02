Packers Rumors: Aaron Jones' future, Jaire Alexander trade talk, Jordan Love contract
A Green Bay Packers update with information on Aaron Jone's future, the possibility of trading Jaire Alexander and Jordan Love's contract situation.
Packers rumors: Aaron Jones is expected to be back in green and yellow for 2024
For the last few years, there has been speculation that the Packers had selected AJ Dillon to succeed Aaron Jones as the Packers running back. Dillon is much younger and was a top pick for Green Bay a few seasons ago. But as the Packers enter the offseason, their GM Brian Gutekunst was adamant that Jones will be back on the team in 2024.
Jones, signed through next season, will be turning 30 towards the end of the 2024 season. His best years are likely behind him, but that doesn't change his value to the team.
Gutekunst described Jones as the "heartbeat of the team", giving him much higher value than most fans would even notice. In the NFL now, where running backs are incredibly undervalued, Jones still seems to hold a fair amount of value with Green Bay.
Besides just Jones' value with Green Bay, his assumed successor, AJ Dillon, has underperformed tremendously. Dillon plays a good compliment to Jones, but likely couldn't handle the responsibility and workload of a true workhorse running back. Dillon averages a yard less per carry than Jones does on their careers.
It wouldn't be surprising if the Packers opted to use a mid-round pick to attempt to bolster their running back room over the next few seasons. But for now, Jones is in Green Bay and he is their featured back. His value to the team is impossible to fully state on just the stat sheet.