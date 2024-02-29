Packers Rumors: Bakhtiari cut questions, Jordan Love’s backup, Kiper mock draft
- Packers bolster OL in ESPN's latest mock draft
- Packers confident in Sean Clifford as Jordan Love's backup
- David Bakhtiari's future is still up in the air
Packers Rumors: David Bakhtiari's future isn't sealed yet
The Green Bay Packers are widely expected to let David Bakhtiari walk in free agency after a decade of loyal service. Bakhtiari was one of the best offensive linemen in football at his peak, but a torn ACL in 2020 has held the 32-year-old to 13 total appearances over the last three seasons. His cap number for next season exceeds $40 million, which is simply too much given the uncertainty around his availability.
That said, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst would not close the door on Bakhtiari's Green Bay tenure at the NFL Draft Combine. He told The Athletic a decision has not been made on the left guard's future.
"We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there. This is that time of year where we’re looking at everything and those decisions will come pretty soon. It’s part of my training from Ted Thompson. It’s just, different things can happen in the world, so don’t make decisions before you have to … I think we have a few weeks here before free agency starts, another league year starts, and we’ll get through that and go from there."
While Gutekunst is careful to keep the door open, we can read the writing on the wall. Green Bay can save roughly $21 million by axing Bakhtiari's salary. Meanwhile, 2022 seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker played 78 percent of snaps in Bakhtiari's absence last season. So, the stage is set for Green Bay to move on — and move on quickly.
There is undeniable value in Bakhtiari's leadership and experience, especially with such a young group. The Packers' O-line was a point of weakness last season. If Jordan Love is going to take the next step, Green Bay needs to better insulate him. That said, expect the Packers to search for outside reinforcements. Bakhtiari will need to latch on with a new team for the first time in his NFL career.