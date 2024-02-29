Packers Rumors: Bakhtiari cut questions, Jordan Love’s backup, Kiper mock draft
- Packers bolster OL in ESPN's latest mock draft
- Packers confident in Sean Clifford as Jordan Love's backup
- David Bakhtiari's future is still up in the air
Packers Rumors: Green Bay selects Arizona's Jordan Morgan in ESPN mock draft
The latest ESPN mock draft from Mel Kiper has the Packers making a functional (if mildly unexciting) selection with the No. 25 overall pick in April's NFL Draft. He has Green Bay picking Arizona's Jordan Morgan, who started 12 games at left tackle in the 2023 season.
"I'm squeezing one more offensive tackle into this Round 1 projection. David Bakhtiari hasn't been able to stay on the field since 2020 due to a , which means there's a glaring void at left tackle in Green Bay. And I love what Morgan showed over 37 college starts, mostly at left tackle. His footwork in pass protection is outstanding, and he can stay in front of speedy edge rushers because of his arm length and quickness. He tore his ACL in November 2022 but was able to start 12 games last season, surrendering two sacks and seven total pressures. Green Bay could benefit from this deep OT group."
This has a direct correlation to the aforementioned news about David Bakhtiari's future. While the Packers have in-house options to fill Bakhtiari's shoes, almost out of necessity, it would be wise to invest in a first-round talent to further insulate Jordan Love in the pocket. Green Bay desperately needs to improve its pass protection in 2024, a strength of Morgan.
A compromised injury history is always scary, especially in such a high draft pick. Left tackle is a brutal and laborious position. The Packers are all too familiar with the impact of durability issues at the position. So, Green Bay needs to tread carefully given Morgan's 2022 ACL injury. The medical assessment could make or break Morgan's case.
We won't be privy to that information, of course, but the Packers are undoubtedly going to consider going with the best left tackle available when the 25th pick is on the clock. There is a case to add linebacker help on defense or plant another playmaker next to Love, but while an offensive lineman isn't the sexiest pick, it could go the furthest toward bolstering the Packers' postseason odds next winter.