Packers Rumors: Jonathan Taylor response, Doubs injury report, roster regret?
By Kristen Wong
Packers Rumors: Romeo Doubs' status for Week 1 is in question
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur refused to comment on Doubs' health status after Doubs missed practice on Wednesday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
Doubs will have one more chance to take the field on Thursday before the league-mandated three days off prior to the start of regular season practices.
LaFleur doesn't have to release an official injury report until the Wednesday before the Packers' Week 1 game against the Bears, and he has nothing to gain from telling reporters how much Doubs has recovered from his hamstring injury.
Doubs missed the Packers' final preseason game due to his hamstring issue with the team erring on the side of caution. Hamstring injuries are notoriously fickle, and it's difficult to predict whether the 2022 fourth-rounder will be ready to go for Week 1.
This offseason, Doubs looked like one of the best receivers in Packers camp, catching all four passes thrown his way including one touchdown in preseason. He built off of last year's solid rookie campaign in which he recorded three games with five or more catches and two games with a PFF game grade of 88.4 or higher.
If Doubs isn't healthy enough to start the season, rookie Jayden Reed could absorb some snaps alongside projected WR1 Christian Watson.