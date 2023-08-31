Packers Rumors: Jonathan Taylor response, Doubs injury report, roster regret?
By Kristen Wong
Packers Rumors: Backup quarterback Sean Clifford could be a regret waiting to happen
After Tuesday's round of roster cuts, the Packers revealed, to no one's surprise, that rookie Sean Clifford was going to back up Jordan Love.
The Penn State product impressed this preseason with the caveat being, of course, that it's only preseason. Still, Clifford made quick work of his main competition, Danny Etling, who was released in early August.
By carrying Clifford as a QB2, are the Packers making the wrong choice? Should they have sought a more proven veteran option?
Lombardi Ave's Sayre Bedinger wrote that the Packers will regret their backup quarterback decision in 2023.
Bedinger's main worry was that the Packers could roll to six or seven wins in the first half of the season, lose Love to injury, and then be forced to rely on Clifford to win meaningful games to salvage the remainder of the season.
"What happens if Love goes down? How are the Packers planning on getting, at the very least, a decent evaluation on their tremendous talent at the offensive skill positions?"- Sayre Bedinger
Green Bay could still shore up the backup quarterback position during the season, looking for an emergency plug-and-play option in the event of injury, but heading into 2023, it's hard to admit that the QB room inspires much confidence.
The Green Bay youth movement could be viewed two entirely different ways: the start of building something new in the post-Rodgers era, or a full-on disaster waiting to happen.