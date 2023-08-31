Packers Rumors: Jonathan Taylor response, Doubs injury report, roster regret?
By Kristen Wong
Packers Rumors: GM Brian Gutekunst responds to Jonathan Taylor rumors
The Packers were revealed to be the mystery team in Jonathan Taylor trade talks earlier this week, but general manager Brian Gutekunst wanted to clear up some of the intrigue.
According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, the Packers had "legitimate interest" in acquiring Taylor, though it's unknown what the team might have offered in a potential trade.
In a Wednesday presser, Gutekunst didn't specifically address the Taylor rumors and said he didn't want to talk about players on other teams. Instead, he did his best to reinforce confidence in the team's current running back room. Gutekunst sang the praises of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, calling them a veteran duo capable of leading a young offense.
"We have a great running back room. Really excited about it. I think they're a strength of our football team."- Brian Gutekunst
When probed further about the media's perception of the Packers perhaps trying to upgrade at RB, Gutekunst brushed it off and said people were "pulling things out of air."
Those glass-half-full Packers fans can take away another snippet from the presser: the fact that Gutekunst admitted the Packers will look at any and all opportunities when "good players" are "available to us."
Taylor to the Packers doesn't feel like the wildest proposal anymore. Crazier things have happened.