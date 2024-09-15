Packers handling of Jordan Love on injury report could be optimistic sign
He was the hottest quarterback in the league the second half of 2023 and remained pretty effective in the playoffs. Green Bay Packers signal-caller Jordan Love overcame a slow start this past season. However, in his final eight regular-season outings, he hit on 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,150 yards, 18 scores and one interception.
Love would throw three touchdown passes in the wild card upset win at Dallas. There were a pair of TD passes in the divisional round at San Francisco, but also a pair of picks. Nonetheless, he and the Packers entered 2024 with plenty of promise.
What is the timetable for Packers’ QB Jordan Love? Some optimism is there
It was a wild affair in Brazil in Week 1 as the Packers and Eagles kicked off their second. Matt LaFleur’s club trailed by five points and had the ball. Love had just completed a 33-yard pass to Jayden Reed and Green Bay had the ball on its own 49-yard-line. With 15 seconds to go, the Packers’ quarterback dropped back to pass. Moments later, he was down.
Both Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported a sprained MCL for Love. The latter also stated that the range for recovery from the injury would be three to six weeks, but there's optimism he could return sooner than later, pending a second opinion. On Saturday, there was this less-than-surprising news.
What about next week? This report from Diana Russini of The Athletic ($):
“The Packers are trying to keep all competitive advantages intact, which includes forcing opponents to prepare for all their QBs. While they hope Love’s is a week-to-week injury, the reality is that next week’s game against the Titans is considered by those in the know to be ‘a long shot.’ The most optimistic timeline would have him back for Week 4 against the Vikings if there are no snags. (The Packers face the Rams Week 5).”
That aforementioned contest with the Vikings will take place at Lambeau Field, and would be Green Bay’s first divisional game of the season. That would be a timely return indeed.