Packers Rumors: Mason Crosby tryout, Matt LaFleur injury hint, Jordan Love defense
Mason Crosby spent his first 16 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He won a Super Bowl and led the league in extra-point makes thrice. The 39-year-old has expressed no desire to retire, but the Packers selected Auburn product Anders Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, effectively ending Crosby's tenure with the franchise.
Now, after months of waiting, Crosby will have a chance to compete for the Los Angeles Rams' job. The Rams waived veteran Brett Maher after three missed kicks in their Week 7 loss to the Steelers. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Crosby was part of a group of kickers who tried out for the team on Thursday.
For Crosby, it's a chance at redemption after an uneven 2022 campaign that saw him convert 86.2 percent of his field goal attempts. Notably, Crosby went 16-for-16 in 2020. He has about as impressive a rémumé as one could hope for at his position, so he could have a leg up at Rams tryouts.
Ultimately, it comes down to his performance relative to the group. If Crosby gets the nod, he could face Green Bay — on the road, back in his old stomping grounds — when the two teams meet on Nov. 5.